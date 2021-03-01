caught on video

Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- An Ohio family will likely need another refrigerator to replace the new one that met an unlikely fate in their driveway when the unsecured appliance slipped from a trolley and crashed during delivery.

Chad Jones' Ring camera captured the moment, saying, "This was an LG refrigerator and it was around $4,200. Luckily we kept our old fridge!"

The disaster unfolded Feb. 18, but the moment is just now being widely shared.

In the video, the delivery seemed to be going well until about halfway up the driveway, when the fridge slips and crashes as a delivery man attempts to set it down.

A second delivery man can be heard asking, "Why didn't you wait, bro?"

A Penske spokesperson said that "the individuals in the video are not Penske employees. They appear to work for a delivery service that rented one of our trucks."

Penske said they could not provide the name of the delivery service as they, "cannot disclose customer information as that is proprietary."

MORE CAUGHT ON CAMERA STORIES:

Kentucky man clears snowy driveway using flamethrower
EMBED More News Videos

Believe it or not, a man in Kentucky decided instead of using a shovel to clear the snow from his driveway, a trusty old flamethrower would work even better!



VIDEO: Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Chicago bike trail
EMBED More News Videos

A bicyclist was knocked down by dangerous Lake Michigan waves on the Lakefront Trail bike path.



Video shows raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leap onto chandelier
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiocaught on videou.s. & worldappliancescaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Deputy caught on video pulling gun on man in traffic
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
CHP officers rescue suspect after chase ends in fiery crash
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms
LA County vaccination sites expand eligibility
Massive tree crashes down on Santa Ana neighborhood
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine headed to CA
Wolf tracked near Yosemite park for first time in 100 years
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Show More
Should Kobe be the new NBA logo?
2 people dead, 2 deputies injured after crash in Jurupa Valley
Bay Area woman's missing dog found 600 miles away in Mexico
Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood reopening after monthslong closure
Father and son reflect on making history with Fresno Fire Department
More TOP STORIES News