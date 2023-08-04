Survivors of 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima share stories with young performers

Survivors of the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima are sharing their stories with young performers involved in a musical very much about that time in history. The hope for both generations? Peace.

On August 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. bombed Hiroshima, Japan. Nagasaki was hit three days later. These were the world's first atomic bombs.

Now, 78 years later, survivors of the bombings are sharing their stories with the members of a Honolulu youth theater company. The kids are here to perform in a musical about life after the war for one brave young girl. At a temple in Little Tokyo, young minds and old souls share their stories.

"I want to share my experience of the devastation that we experienced in Hiroshima and to make sure people don't forget the consequences of nuclear war," said Howard Kakita.

"Some of these younger kids will tell the world there should be no nuclear weapon used on human being again!" said Junji Sarashina.

On the day of the attack, more than 70,000 people died in Hiroshima...another 40,000 in Nagasaki. By year's end, those numbers would double. For the young performers, hearing the facts and the firsthand accounts has given even more meaning to their musical, called "Peace on Your Wings."

"Definitely this message of peace. Just no more war and no more, like, fighting, just let there be peace in the world," said Jinu Kim.

"It's really touching for me because my family's from Japan. I'm half Japanese and just knowing my history and relating it to their history was really touching," said Emmy Sampson.

"They're kids but they have such a wisdom and purity to what they're doing," said Laurie Rubin.

The show is at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo near Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6.