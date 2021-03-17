World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday

By Beccah Hendrickson
WAYNE -- A World War II veteran, who piloted more than 30 missions through Nazi Germany and Italy and also survived Pearl Harbor is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Lt. Col. William Bonelli currently resides in Wayne, Pennsylvania.


He is battling cancer and his family wasn't sure if he would make it to his 100th birthday.

They threw him a 99 and a half birthday party last fall, but now, they are excited he gets to celebrate the major milestone of turning 100 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ontario authorities identify 2 men missing after fireworks explosion
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
IRS plans to delay April 15 tax deadline to mid-May: Sources
LA, OC within striking distance of moving to orange tier
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
LAPD: El Sereno shooting involving officer leaves man wounded
Asian American victim considers moving out of CA after brutal attack
Show More
Retired LAPD detective hurls racial slurs at Black man - Video
Biden reiterates pledge to raise taxes on Americans making $400,000 or more
Baby in ICU, had part of skull removed after officer accidentally shot him
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
COVID survivor: 400-pound Downey man begins renewed fitness journey
More TOP STORIES News