Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 missing since Thursday

HONOLULU -- Authorities say the wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

Officials said in a news release Friday that they're sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers after it was reported overdue from a tour Thursday evening.

Blustery winds and low visibility initially hindered search efforts.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisearchtraveltouristsearch and rescue
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
In Pasadena, NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover before July launch
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Orange
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Traffic between Las Vegas, LA flowing again after 15 Fwy closure
Show More
Volunteers put in overtime to finish dozens of 2020 Rose Parade floats
Things to do in LA County this weekend
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home in Santa costume
Woman accused of running over, killing man who shot her relative
More TOP STORIES News