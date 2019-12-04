Police in Wrightwood search for suspects involved in vandalizing homes, cars with swastikas

By ABC7.com staff
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives in Wrightwood were searching for anyone involved in vandalizing several homes and cars with swastikas.

Residents reported tagging in the area of Snowbird Road and Evergreen Road Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Swastikas were found on three vehicles, on the garage door of a residence and on a stop sign.

Officials said it is believed to be an act of vandalism and tagging, and not a hate crime.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at (760) 955-8781. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wrightwoodsan bernardino countyvandalism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bail bondsman fatally shot at Moreno Valley hotel; suspect ID'd
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
OC man rescued from rushing water after falling during hike
SoCal weather: Scattered rain expected throughout Wednesday
Residential street flooded after water trunk line bursts in Arleta
Angels reach deal to purchase Angel Stadium for $325M
Chase suspects could face harsher punishments if case sets precedent
Show More
Ex-school cop in training gets prison for raping 12-year-old girl
SoCal bracing for potential flooding in recent burn areas
Marine arrested after bringing in undocumented immigrants, officials said
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Rain creating dangerous driving conditions across SoCal
More TOP STORIES News