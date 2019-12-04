Police in Wrightwood search for suspects involved in vandalizing homes, cars with swastikas

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives in Wrightwood were searching for anyone involved in vandalizing several homes and cars with swastikas.Residents reported tagging in the area of Snowbird Road and Evergreen Road Monday night and Tuesday morning.Swastikas were found on three vehicles, on the garage door of a residence and on a stop sign.Officials said it is believed to be an act of vandalism and tagging, and not a hate crime.Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at (760) 955-8781. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME.