Snowstorm brings out the sledders and skiers to SoCal's mountains

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The recent storms sent Southern California families flocking to the mountains for some skiing and sledding fun.

In the Wrightwood area, many hillsides were full with kids on sleds delighting in the fresh, heavy snowfall.

Three inches of snow fell overnight, and more is expected. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Keep in mind, when driving, chains are required for most areas.