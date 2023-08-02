WGA, major studios to meet this week to discuss negotiations

The Writers Guild of America told its striking members the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios, has requested a meeting on Friday to discuss negotiations.

If it happens, it will be the first time the two sides have met since writers hit the picket lines three months ago.

"We'll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information," read a letter sent to WGA members Tuesday. "As we've said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us."

No further information was provided.

It was not immediately known whether a similar overture was made to union leaders for Hollywood actors, who have been on strike since July 14.

Tuesday marked the 92nd day since the start of the WGA strike.

Talks between screenwriters and their employers collapsed on May 1, and the first of the two strikes that have frozen production in Hollywood began a day later.

Issues behind the strike include pay rates amid inflation, the use of smaller writing staffs for shorter seasons of television shows, and control over artificial intelligence in the screenwriting process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.