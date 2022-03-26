Oscars

An Oscar first: Indian Filmmakers earn nomination for best documentary for 'Writing with Fire'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Indian film earns first Oscar documentary nomination

HOLLYWOOD -- Oscar Sunday's red carpet will mark a "first" for one talented filmmaking couple. Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas are married... and worked as CO-directors on the documentary "Writing with Fire." The film became the first time Indian filmmakers to earn a nomination for best documentary.

"Writing with Fire' tells the story of a group of female news reporters making waves, and making themselves heard.

"It's the story of India's only women led newspaper, some very badass cool women," said Thomas.

The documentary follows the trials and tribulations of the only newspaper in India run by Dalit women who break tradition and risk their lives to report important stories.

"It's a story that talks and speaks to the power of hope, and reimagining the world It's something that we really need right now," said Ghosh. "This is how change making happens. When you diversify, you are allowing for more stories to come in and more kinds of people to come into the room."

'What we hear a lot from audiences is this film inspires me. And that's the biggest reward," said Thomas.

And while the couple has been enjoying their Oscar moment... Thomas had one especially memorable one a few weeks ago at the annual Oscar nominees luncheon when she crossed paths will Will Smith.

"I was about to tell him how much I love his work. Then he turned it around and asked me about mine," said Thomas. "It became less of a fan moment, and more of a colleague moment. It was a pretty out of body experience. Then we took a selfie; he's in focus I am not because I was too excited!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodoscarswill smithmoviedocumentaryindia
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Sandra Bullock goes comfortable route for Oscar Sunday
Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes say they'll bring humor, positivity to Oscars
Final Oscar preps underway in Hollywood as foreign press arrives
West Philadelphia has 2 chances for Oscar Gold this Sunday
TOP STORIES
Possible hepatitis A exposure reported at WeHo juice bar
1st female fire chief to be sworn in to lead the LA Fire Department
Hundreds line up for housing vouchers; Maxine Waters stops to help
NoHo students walk out to demand action on climate change
After 2 years of COVID, new data finds CA women struggle with balance
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Show More
LA's newest tiny home village for homeless opens in Eagle Rock
Spring has sprung: California poppies in full bloom in Antelope Valley
San Gabriel Valley shows support for Ukraine
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
4 men found dead at Mexican beach resort of Playa del Carmen
More TOP STORIES News