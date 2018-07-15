Wrong-way freeway collision leaves 1 dead in Riverside

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver of a red Ford Mustang entered the eastbound 60 Freeway heading westbound before slamming into a black Dodge Caravan near the Main Street exit around 3:30 a.m. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
One person died in a head-on traffic collision involving a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on the freeway early Sunday morning in Riverside.

The driver of a red Ford Mustang entered the eastbound 60 Freeway heading westbound before slamming into a black Dodge Caravan near the Main Street exit around 3:30 a.m.

The collision caused a fire and a passenger in the SUV was killed. The drivers of both vehicles suffered major injuries.

Their conditions are unknown.

California Highway Patrol has reopened all lanes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentwrong waytraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News