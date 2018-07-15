Wrong-way freeway collision leaves 1 dead in Riverside

One person died in a head-on traffic collision involving a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on the freeway early Sunday morning in Riverside.The driver of a red Ford Mustang entered the eastbound 60 Freeway heading westbound before slamming into a black Dodge Caravan near the Main Street exit around 3:30 a.m.The collision caused a fire and a passenger in the SUV was killed. The drivers of both vehicles suffered major injuries.Their conditions are unknown.California Highway Patrol has reopened all lanes.