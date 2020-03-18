Coronavirus

Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day; Every European country confirms cases

Nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just one new case for the second day straight.

Wuhan and the surrounding Hubai providence confirmed only one new case of the new coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported.

Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 80,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths, but since, the number of new cases has dwindled, and more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus.

RELATED: More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged

Meanwhile, every single European country has confirmed at least one case of the new coronavirus disease. Before confirming its first two cases Tuesday night, Montenegro was the only European country without a single confirmed case of COVID-19.

The patients are both women -- one is in her late 40s and the other is in her early 70s -- and one had recently returned from Spain, ABC News reported.

The World Health Organization called Europe the epicenter of the pandemic. Italy now has 31,500 confirmed cases and more than 2,500 deaths.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

