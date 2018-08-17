All Traffic Lanes have been opened into the Airport. Police Activity has been concluded. — LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) August 17, 2018

A WWII enthusiast who had two guns and replica war items near Los Angeles International Airport raised security concerns Friday morning and prompted police to temporarily shut down roads near the airport, snarling area traffic.The incident, which was first reported around 8:30 a.m., prompted airport police to shut down the entrance to the airport.A bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. All roads were eventually reopened.