WWII enthusiast with 2 guns, replica war items triggers safety alarm at LAX

Law enforcement officials are seen near Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (Nathan Mendelsohn/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A WWII enthusiast who had two guns and replica war items near Los Angeles International Airport raised security concerns Friday morning and prompted police to temporarily shut down roads near the airport, snarling area traffic.

The incident, which was first reported around 8:30 a.m., prompted airport police to shut down the entrance to the airport.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. All roads were eventually reopened.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
