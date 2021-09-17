Religion & Spirituality

SoCal Jews mark Yom Kippur with fasting, prayer and online services

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, concluded at sundown Thursday.

The Day of Atonement is marked by fasting, prayer and reflection to seek forgiveness for transgressions of the past year.

This year because of the pandemic, most synagogues around Southern California held services online.

Dr. Alan Kwasman and his wife Diane of Riverside have been reflecting on the past year. They had hoped to attend services in person but instead watched via Zoom. They understand the social distancing helps adhere to the Jewish mitzvah of saving a life.

"It's a day where we ask God to forgive us for our past year's transgressions and hope that he inscribes us for a new and better year," Dr. Kwasman said.

