travel

Yosemite's stunning "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year

FRESNO, Calif. -- The annual "firefall" phenomenon at Yosemite National Park may not happen this year due to a lack of water over the Horsetail Fall.

The National Park Service says the fall currently has little to no water, so those planning to see the "firefall" may miss it.

The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.



The natural phenomenon happens every sunset in late-February. The National Park Service says the window for the 2020 "firefall" is February 13 through February 27.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic will begin in the afternoon on February 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravel
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
White House asks people who leave NYC area to self-quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News