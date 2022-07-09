Yosemite National Park: Grove of giant sequoias threatened by Washburn Fire

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- The largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park remained closed Saturday, a day after hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire burning through dense forest became the latest to threaten the world's largest trees.A team was being sent to the Mariposa Grove to wrap some of the massive trunks in fire-resistant foil to protect them as the blaze burned out of control, said Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson. More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened but there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, such as the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.The cause of the fire was under investigation and the rest of the park remained open, though park cameras showed thick smoke hanging in the air around some of the park's most iconic views.The fire grew overnight but didn't threaten any new areas, Phillipe said. It was proving difficult to contain, with firefighters throwing "every tactic imaginable" at it, she said. That included air drops of fire retardant as well as the planned use of bulldozers to create fire lines, a tactic that's rarely used in a wilderness setting like Yosemite, Phillipe said.