A young couple was hospitalized after being shot in their vehicle in an apparent carjacking attempt in Azusa, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 39, near the Morris Dam and mile marker 23, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Investigators said a 20-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were in their car when a suspect tapped on their car window, telling them to get out of their vehicle.When the victims refused, the suspect took out a gun and fired numerous rounds into the victims' car, investigators said.Despite being wounded, the victims managed to get away, racing down the mountain in their car, trying to get cell service to call for help.The victims were finally able to call authorities at the intersection of 11th Street and San Gabriel Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. The woman was said to be in stable condition, and her boyfriend was listed in critical condition.Police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a man in his 20s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.The suspect, who was believed to be alone, initially fled the scene on foot, but it's not known if he later got into a car. Authorities are looking for a gray or silver vehicle that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's San Dimas station at (909) 450-2700.