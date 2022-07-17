Nonprofit replaces stolen flight simulator, raising money to reopen La Puente classroom

This comes after their simulator was stolen last year and has now been replaced with a new one.
"The beautiful thing about our program is we're not trying to turn our kids into the pilots, we're trying to show them what they're actually capable of accomplishing, and I think that's the most important thing possible," said Zac Woonsam, the founder and executive director Youth Inspiration Nation Inc.
Woonsam said during the pandemic, they faced obstacles like having to close down their classroom. So they went mobile with their simulator.
However, their mobile unit that carries the simulator was stolen.
"A $25,000 piece of equipment, just gone, and they haven't found it to this day," said Woonsam. "Took seven months to raise the money to replace it with this beautiful simulator right here. So now, we're back in the game as far as equipment."
Now, the group is raising money to get a new classroom.
Their goal is to raise $60,000 to move into their new home in La Puente. A recent fundraising event was held at a Stater Bros. Markets in West Covina where they were allowing people to use the simulator for free and accepted donations.
"I'd have to say this is the best simulation I've ever been on," said Neil Hsu, an 11-year-old boy who tried the simulator. "It makes you feel great you can do think they never there to do in real life."
Woonsam said they plan to host more pop-up events to help raise more funds and they will share details on dates and locations on their social media accounts.
"I see like any causes helping the future of very kids is a great thing," said Alex Lugo, a grocery store shopper who donated to the cause.
For more information, visit Youth Inspiration Nation Inc.'s website.
