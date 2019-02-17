Yucaipa father arrested in death of 6-month-old daughter

A 28-year-old Yucaipa man has been arrested in connection with the death of his own 6-month-old daughter, officials said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded Saturday morning to the 35000 block of Persimmon Avenue in Yucaipa to a report of a six-month-old child not breathing.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead later that evening.

Detectives investigated the girl's death and then arrested her father, Alfonso Ornelas, 28, for murder and assault on a child causing great bodily injury/death.

No additional details on the circumstances of the infant's death were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Julius McChristian at (909)387-3589. Callers can provide anonymous information to WeTip at (800)78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.
