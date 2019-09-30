Semi-truck cab rams into deputy vehicle during Yucca Valley chase that ends in shooting

By ABC7.com staff
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A heavy law enforcement presence remained in Yucca Valley Monday morning following a chase that ended with a deputy-involved shooting.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department were chasing a cab of a semi-truck, which started in Apple Valley overnight.

Dramatic cell phone video shows suspect vehicle plowing in and pushing a deputy's vehicle during the pursuit, causing significant damage to the patrol unit.

The shooting occurred sometime after.



It's unclear whether the suspect driver or deputies were struck by gunfire.

Highway 62 was shut down as the investigation was underway.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
