Semi-truck cab rams into deputy vehicle during Yucca Valley chase that ends in shooting

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department were chasing a cab of a semi-truck, which started in Apple Valley overnight.
Dramatic cell phone video shows suspect vehicle plowing in and pushing a deputy's vehicle during the pursuit, causing significant damage to the patrol unit.
The shooting occurred sometime after.
An active scene in #YuccaValley where a deputy involved shooting took place last night following a pursuit. Hwy 62 is shutdown. A @sbcountysheriff patrol unit was damaged after the big rig plowed into it.
It's unclear whether the suspect driver or deputies were struck by gunfire.
Highway 62 was shut down as the investigation was underway.
