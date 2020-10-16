Society

Zamboni bursts into flames while cleaning ice rink - video

Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.
By ABC7.com staff
ROCHESTER, New York (KABC) -- Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.

You can hear screams inside the arena, but the driver escaped unharmed.

He quickly drove off the ice and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames even before the fire department got there.

He says a hydraulic line broke, causing an ominous red line on the ice.

Some of the fluid leaked onto a hot pipe, sparking the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkicehockeyamazing video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
LAPD kicks in door to arrest suspect after chase
LA County seeing rise in COVID-19 transmission
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Suspect dead after allegedly shooting at CHP officers near 605 Freeway
Show More
Dodgers lose Game 4 of NLCS to Atlanta Braves
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
People with blood type O may have lower risk of COVID-19, studies suggest
Rob Fukuzaki interviews Lakers head coach Frank Vogel
Lawsuit filed after fatal shooting by Pasadena PD
More TOP STORIES News