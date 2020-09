Creek Fire: 152,833 acres now burned with 0% containment, new evacuations issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

EMBED >More News Videos Dramatic videos show wildfires scorching the Central Valley.

Tuesday, September 8

Monday, September 7

Monday, September 7

Sunday, September 6

FRESNO COUNTY

Humphrey's Station to Tollhouse Road

Humphrey's Station to Pittman Hill Road to Sample Road

Entire town of Auberry, which extends from the San Joaquin River on Powerhouse Road to Auberry Road in both directions out to Hwy 168. This includes the points next to Prather and next to Cressman's General Store

Cressman Road

Auberry Road from the top of the four lanes to Powerhouse to the San Joaquin River

Jose Basin

Alder Spring

Mono Wind Casino

Meadow Lakes

Mile High

Tollhouse Road at Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

Beal Fire Road

Powerhouse Road to the San Joaquin River

Tollhouse Road and Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

Beal Fire Road on both sides of Highway 168

Powerhouse and Auberry Roads to the San Joaquin River

Tollhouse Road from Lodge to Nicholas

Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs

Area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.

Shaver Lake

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

Big Creek

High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.

All residents living in the Prather and Auberry areas, including Auberry Rd. to Millerton Rd. and Tollhouse Rd. to Nicholas Rd. to Hwy 168.

MADERA COUNTY

Bass Lake

Road 223 from Road 426 to Road 221

Road 222 between Road 274 and Road 226

Road 221 between Road 200 and Road 226 and all spur roads such as Kowana Lane, Pahuma Way, Nielsen Road, Quail Flats Drive, Sunridge Drive and Klette's Pride Way

Road 226 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads such as Bishop Park Place, Deer Springs Lane, Walker Ranch Road, and Keller Road

Road 224 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Horn Road, Mountain Springs Road, Priest Road, Wilcox Drive, Wild Plum Lane, and Quail Hollow Court

Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274 and all spur roads such as Amber Lane, Willow Creek Drive, and Road 228

Road 222 between Road 226 and Road 200 and all spur roads such as Wah Up Way, Weatherly Lane and Buckhorn Court

Road 200 on the northside of road between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur road such as Wild Plum Lane, Tahoot Drive, Maranatha Drive, Golden Acorn Court, Ellis Way, Rocky Road, Cougar Springs Trail

North Fork

Road 225 east of Road 274 and all spur roads, such as Douglas Ranger Station Road, Cascadel Road, Peckinpah Road, Mission Road, Tu-Nobi Way, Rainbow Drive, Lark Lane, Boulder Creek Drive, Tera Tera Ranch Road, and Italian Bar Road, Road 235 between Road 222 and Italian Bar Road

Central Camp

Mammoth Pool Trailer Park to Road 233

All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road

All campgrounds off Minarets Road

Minarets

Arnold Meadows

Clover Meadow

Whiskey Falls

Mammoth Pool

Italian Bar Rd. from Road 225 to Reddinger Lake

Kinsman Flat Subdivision

Cascadel Woods

Oakhurst to Road 200 east of Highway 41

Coarsegold

Eastside of Highway 41 between Road 222 and Road 200

Fresno/Madera County Line and all spur roads, such as Carmen Ranch Road, Ciatana Creek Road, Corrine Lake Road, Box Canyon Road, Tunoi Place and Smalley Cove Campground

Road 222 between Road 200

Southside of Road 200 between Road 221 and Road 222 and all spur roads, such as Oak Junction Lane Wyle Ranch Road, Lumburg Road and Fast Lane

North Fork

Sierra Sky Ranch (Road 632) and surrounding area

Mammoth Pool trailer park to Road 233, down Road 225

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Wawona

Fish Camp, including all areas from Mariposa County Line to Yosemite National Park Boundaries

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Creek Fire was first sparked on Friday evening and quickly exploded to 152,833 acres on Tuesday morning with 0% containment. At least 365 structures in Fresno County have been destroyed, and more than 5,000 are threatened. Officials say 30,000 residents of Fresno County and 15,000 residents of Madera County have been evacuated.The fire started near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake but has quickly spread. CAL FIRE officials say they do not expect to have fire contained until October 15. Helicopters landed at the Army National Guard base in Fresno with dozens of people who were stranded in China Peak and Lake Edison on Tuesday morning.More evacuation orders were also issued for parts of Fresno County.On Tuesday evening, the county said around 30,000 people had been evacuated.In a press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the airlift operations and the rescues made over the weekend in Mammoth Pool."We talk about grit. We talk about determination. We talk about people that are committed to their job," Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the rescue operations in a press conference. "That was demonstrated by an act of real courage over the course of the weekend."During a press conference on Monday, fire officials said 200 people are currently stuck in the Sierra National Forest across four different temporary refuge areas.Officials urged people to be prepared and proactive when it comes to evacuation orders.They also said that there are two separate incident command teams working the Creek Fire: one is a federal team that is handling the north side of the blaze and another is working the south side of the fire into Fresno County.The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County . National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.Fresno County has set up an an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.Madera County's Red Cross evacuation center has been moved to the Mariposa fairgrounds.