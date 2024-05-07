WATCH LIVE

TikTok sues federal government over potential US ban

TikTok and ByteDance claim the law violates users' First Amendment rights.

By Rachel Scott
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 4:36PM
How the TikTok ban could impact content creators
Millions of users engage with the app for fun and games and also as a source of income.

TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit against the federal government Tuesday over its potential ban of the social media platform in the United States.

The video is from a previous report.

In the lawsuit, TikTok and ByteDance claim the law signed by President Joe Biden last month that would force the company to sell the platform to a non-Chinese company in nine to 12 months or face a ban in the U.S. violates users' First Amendment rights.

Biden signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was part of a massive foreign aid package passed by Congress, on April 24.

The White House did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

