1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Westminster nightclub

One person is dead and another injured after shots rang out at a Halloween party in a nightclub in Westminster, police say.Westminster police said the gunman still at large after two people were shot at Bleu XO Lounge in the 14100 block of Beach Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.About 100 people were inside the nightclub when the victims were shot and transported to area hospitals, where one later died. The second gunshot victim was expected to be OK, police said.It was not immediately clear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the nightclub.The club was about the close at the time of the gunfire, and partygoers dressed in Halloween costumes were in and around the club at the time. When police responded, they immediately began interviewing anyone who they thought might lead them to the shooter."We evacuated all the people on the inside as well as numerous people on the outside and conducted numerous interviews," said Cpl. Andrew Stowers of the Westminster PD.Investigators did not immediately provide a description of the suspect but added that they were looking into surveillance footage in the area for more information.