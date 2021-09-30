California

WEATHER ALERT
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died and two were injured in a violent head-on crash on a road in Moreno Valley.
Santa Ana winds to blow through SoCal this week
Permanent housing coming to L.A. County to combat homelessness
Massive UC strike could possibly start today
Mother of Simi Valley woman killed speaks out after arrest made
Missing Simi Valley mother's remains found, ex-husband arrested
Porsche driver arrested for allegedly plowing into South LA crowd
Whittier man, 74, dies after violent dispute with neighbor
Blockbuster-themed bar to pop up on Melrose
Wedding photographer fights off armed attackers to save photos
Rams fall short to Cardinals, 27-17
Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 20
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' Elizabeth CEO Holmes
6 people injured after driver crashes through carnival in South LA
2 Frenchies stolen during armed robbery on 6th Street Bridge: Police
5 hospitalized after possible overdose in Granada Hills, LAFD says
LA County sheriff's race: Luna grows lead over Villanueva once again
LA mayor race: Bass widens lead over Caruso in latest numbers
Dodger Stadium candle: How it was created to smell like the ballpark
