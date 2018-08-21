Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Police said a man in the country illegally has been charged with murder in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
health
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts video
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Show More
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
More News
Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Prepare SoCal: Be ready in event of disaster
Top Videos

Mollie Tibbetts case: Man in country illegally charged with murder, police say

LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver in Glassell Park

Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town

U.S. & World
Facebook removes 'multiple pages' linked to 'inauthentic behavior' in Russia, Iran
Man suspected of murdering Mollie Tibbetts passed background check: Farm
Body found believed to be missing Iowa jogger; murder charge filed
Summer Zervos demands information on other Trump accusers for defamation suit
Boy found dead in dryer day after 3rd birthday
Show More
Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter indicted
Trump's former lawyer pleads guilty to payments at 'direction' of a 'candidate'
Key figures react to Michael Cohen's guilty plea
Burr, Warner say Senate Intelligence Committee 're-engaged' Cohen last month
Judge throws out defamation lawsuit against Christopher Steele over dossier
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Nazi war criminal deported from New York back to Germany
VIDEO: Glendale theft suspect sought after ramming patrol car
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush money case
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Plane carrying Post Malone makes safe emergency landing
Train derailment prompts evacuations in Devore
Armed bicyclist arrested after Westlake officer-involved shooting
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
13-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Inglewood
Hemet abduction: Kids found unharmed; 4 suspects arrested
Protesters knock down Confederate statue on UNC campus
Show More
1 killed, 2 injured in Inglewood drive-by shooting
FBI: Man kidnapped from San Gabriel area, held for $2M ransom
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Burrowing burglary suspect behind bars in La Verne
Colorado man claims pregnant wife strangled their daughters before he killed her
Cracker Barrel opening Rialto location
Improvements coming to 60 Freeway east of Moreno Valley
Five suspects arrested for stealing $18K worth of Apple products in Thousand Oaks
VIDEO: Suspects run over woman after trying to snatch purse
Banning school dean arrested in underage sex case
Santa Ana police test new virtual training system
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Enter to win a $250 Mathis Brothers gift card
ABC7 Cool Kids
Watch Eyewitness News at 7:00 and 7:30 nightly on KDOC-TV
Live Well Network
Show More
ABC7 Cool Kids
Watch Eyewitness News at 7:00 and 7:30 nightly on KDOC-TV
Live Well Network
Show Fewer