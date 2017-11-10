1 in critical condition after pile-up near Disneyland

Several people were injured after a frightening crash just miles from Disneyland in Garden Grove Friday night.Eyewitnesses said a speeding car slammed into several other vehicles that were all stopped at a red light at Harbor Boulevard and Lampson Avenue.Eight vehicles in all were involved and one woman had to be cut from her car with the Jaws of Life. She was transported in critical condition.Several other people were rushed to area hospitals to be treated.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.