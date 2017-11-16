1 killed, several injured in 2-car crash involving sheriff's vehicle in Boyle Heights

A white sheet covers a body as authorities surround the scene of a fatal crash in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least one person was killed and other pedestrians may have been wounded in a two-car crash in Boyle Heights Thursday night.

A witness told Eyewitness News he saw a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle strike the pedestrians. The SUV was visible at the scene with heavy damage to its front right wheel and skidmarks visible on the nearby street and sidewalk.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV is seen near the site of a fatal collision in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.



The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard.

Authorities said at least five pedestrians were struck in the crash.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle with front-end damage is seen at the site of a fatal collision in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.



It was unclear how the collision occurred.

The investigation was ongoing.

