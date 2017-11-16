A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV is seen near the site of a fatal collision in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle with front-end damage is seen at the site of a fatal collision in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

.@EastLALASD Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal traffic collision at Indiana St/Whittier Blvd, #ELA. Investigation being handled by @lapdhq — LASD East LA Station (@EastLALASD) November 17, 2017

At least one person was killed and other pedestrians may have been wounded in a two-car crash in Boyle Heights Thursday night.A witness told Eyewitness News he saw a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle strike the pedestrians. The SUV was visible at the scene with heavy damage to its front right wheel and skidmarks visible on the nearby street and sidewalk.The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard.Authorities said at least five pedestrians were struck in the crash.It was unclear how the collision occurred.The investigation was ongoing.