1 shot, 1 pistol-whipped at birthday party at Yorba Linda home

EMBED </>More Videos

Two males were hospitalized after one of them was shot and the other was pistol-whipped Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at a birthday party in Yorba Linda, authorities said. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two males were hospitalized after one of them was shot and the other was pistol-whipped Wednesday evening at a birthday party in Yorba Linda, authorities said.

The incident took place about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 21000 block of Dunrobin Way, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority said.

According to sheriff's investigators, two armed men crashed the house party and got into an argument with one of the guests. One of the suspects then opened fire, shooting a victim at least once while the other assailant pistol-whipped the other victim.

The pair of suspects fled the scene and remained at large Thursday morning.

The injured males were transported to hospitals. Both are expected to survive.

"As far as Yorba Linda, this is atypical," said the Fire Authority's Battalion Chief Chuck Fedak. "But these events do happen and we respond out, working in conjunction with the Orange County (Sheriff's Department)."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingassaultbirthdaypartyorange county sheriff's departmentorange county fire authorityYorba LindaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Speed boat goes up in flames on San Dimas reservoir
Flames engulf Arcadia apartment building
3 rescued from stuck ride at Ventura County Fair
Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
SoCal social media prankster is subject of investigation
2 water mains burst in Reseda in 1 day
Overweight kids have more 'frenemies,' study finds
Former member arrested in Glendale church arson
Show More
VIDEO: Russian reporter punched in jaw during live newscast
Rapper from Grandmaster Flash arrested in fatal NYC stabbing
OC business CEO charged w/ smuggling military equipment to Syrian rebels
Parts of Inland Empire see flooding as SoCal storms move through
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
More News
Top Video
Speed boat goes up in flames on San Dimas reservoir
Flames engulf Arcadia apartment building
3 rescued from stuck ride at Ventura County Fair
SoCal social media prankster is subject of investigation
More Video