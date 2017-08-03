Two males were hospitalized after one of them was shot and the other was pistol-whipped Wednesday evening at a birthday party in Yorba Linda, authorities said.The incident took place about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 21000 block of Dunrobin Way, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority said.According to sheriff's investigators, two armed men crashed the house party and got into an argument with one of the guests. One of the suspects then opened fire, shooting a victim at least once while the other assailant pistol-whipped the other victim.The pair of suspects fled the scene and remained at large Thursday morning.The injured males were transported to hospitals. Both are expected to survive."As far as Yorba Linda, this is atypical," said the Fire Authority's Battalion Chief Chuck Fedak. "But these events do happen and we respond out, working in conjunction with the Orange County (Sheriff's Department)."