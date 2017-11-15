1 suspect wounded in Van Nuys officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

One suspect was seriously wounded in an officer-involved shooting and two women were taken into custody after an encounter with Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area.The incident happened at Sherman Way and Kester Avenue just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.Both streets were shut down to traffic as a large crime scene was taped off. A suspect was down at the scene and paramedics were seen working on the individual before he was transported in an ambulance. A weapon was also seen on the ground at the scene.Police say shots were fired at officers but they were not injured.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.