SEPTEMBER 11

1,641st victim of 9/11 attack on World Trade Center identified

A white pigeon rests on the National September 11 Memorial North Pool, Friday, April 14, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK CITY --
The New York City Medical Examiner has identified a victim of the World Trade Center terror attack for the first time in more than two years.

One thousand, six hundred and forty-one people have now been identified since the attack on September 11, 2001.

The medical examiner continues to try to identify all 2,753 victims of the disaster.



The identification of the latest victim was confirmed through DNA retesting of remains recovered in 2001.

The name of the man is being withheld at the request of his family.

The identification of the man is the first of a World Trade Center victim since March 2015. Some 1,112 victims, or 40% of those who died, remain unidentified.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
september 11september 11thworld trade centerterror attackterrorismDNANew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SEPTEMBER 11
PHOTO: Son kisses casket as NY trooper is laid to rest
Obama dumps entry-exit registry for some immigrant men
PHOTOS: September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
Solemn remembrances planned for Sept. 11 anniversary
More september 11
Top Stories
Buena Park gas stations believed to be robbed by same suspect
Car slams into Valley Glen Starbucks for 2nd time in 3 weeks
Good Samaritan killed in 10 Fwy crash honored by loved ones
Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes, lawsuit claims
Man breaks into Laguna Beach business, steals Jell-O
Long Beach police shoot suspect in stabbing, hostage situation
Boy wows Idina Menzel, crowd with 'Let It Go' performance
Man shot, killed outside Garden Grove bank, 2 suspects sought
Show More
North Korea vows to retaliate against new UN sanctions
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
Security guard stabbed to death in Sylmar, police say
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Fans honor Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos