SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --A man and woman in a motorhome were arrested Thursday morning after a chase and standoff on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP officers were preparing to have the vehicle towed about 4 a.m. when a man, believed to be an Arkansas resident, drove away with a woman and their dogs inside, authorities said.
A pursuit ensued, during which highway patrol officers deployed spike strips. The driver pulled over near El Camino Real but initially refused to exit the motor home, the CHP said.
A SWAT team was summoned to the location, and the man and woman were taken into custody without incident after a standoff.
The northbound 5 Freeway was briefly closed during the confrontation. All lanes were reopened as officers cleared the scene.