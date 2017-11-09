San Clemente standoff: Motor home driver, passenger arrested after chase on 5 Freeway

A man and woman in a motorhome were arrested Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, after a chase and standoff on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, the California Highway Patrol said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and woman in a motorhome were arrested Thursday morning after a chase and standoff on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers were preparing to have the vehicle towed about 4 a.m. when a man, believed to be an Arkansas resident, drove away with a woman and their dogs inside, authorities said.

A pursuit ensued, during which highway patrol officers deployed spike strips. The driver pulled over near El Camino Real but initially refused to exit the motor home, the CHP said.

A SWAT team was summoned to the location, and the man and woman were taken into custody without incident after a standoff.

The northbound 5 Freeway was briefly closed during the confrontation. All lanes were reopened as officers cleared the scene.
