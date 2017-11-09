A man and woman in a motorhome were arrested Thursday morning after a chase and standoff on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, the California Highway Patrol said.CHP officers were preparing to have the vehicle towed about 4 a.m. when a man, believed to be an Arkansas resident, drove away with a woman and their dogs inside, authorities said.A pursuit ensued, during which highway patrol officers deployed spike strips. The driver pulled over near El Camino Real but initially refused to exit the motor home, the CHP said.A SWAT team was summoned to the location, and the man and woman were taken into custody without incident after a standoff.The northbound 5 Freeway was briefly closed during the confrontation. All lanes were reopened as officers cleared the scene.