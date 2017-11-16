2-car crash strikes 5 pedestrians in Boyle Heights, 1 killed

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --At least one person was killed and other pedestrians may have been wounded in a two-car crash in Boyle Heights Thursday night.
The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard.
Authorities said at least five pedestrians were struck in the crash, which somehow involved a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy.
A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said she saw a law enforcement vehicle strike the pedestrians.
It was unclear how many people were injured or how the deputy was involved.
The investigation was ongoing.