2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2264904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Banos PD holds press conference about officer involved shooting

Residents in a quiet Los Banos neighborhood were woken up by the sound of gunshots early Monday morning."It was two singles like, pop, pop, followed by a brief pause -- maybe a few more shots after that," said a neighbor.Los Banos Police received a 911 call just after 6 a.m. of a man trying to break into an apartment on the 2100 block of Gilbert Gonzalez Jr Drive."The 911 caller reported the suspect had entered through a window, but the suspect did not live at the home. They were asking for our help," said Commander Ray Reyna of the Los Banos Police Department.When police arrived, the violence began. A struggle took place between two officers and the male suspect inside the apartment. The suspect apparently got a hold of an officer's weapon and the two sides exchanged gunfire.Both officers and the suspect were shot. All three were airlifted to Modesto-area hospitals where the suspect died hours later."It's sad any time any of our officers are injured. It's sad when there's a shooting in our city. Our hearts go out to our officers and their families," said Reyna.Monday's officer-involved shooting was the first of its kind in Los Banos since 2013."It could've been at any time. Had there been kids out here playing or during school season with the bus -- it's just too scary. It hits home especially when it's right in your parking lot," a neighbor said.