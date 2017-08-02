2 water mains burst in Reseda in 1 day

A second water main break in Reseda flooded streets and sidewalks Wednesday night.The road at Sherman Way and Tampa Avenue was filled with water that was gushing out of an 8-inch pipe beneath a sidewalk at about 10:30 p.m.The break was affecting at least eight customers. It was unclear what time the water would be shut off for repairs to begin.The break was just blocks away from where another water main broke at about 4 p.m. The 6-inch pipe burst near Cohasset Street and Rhea Avenue and sent water surging into the street.Crews managed to shut the water off after nearly two hours later, but serious damage to the road was left behind.Several dozen customers were without water service until repairs were made. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials estimated that would happen around noon Thursday.