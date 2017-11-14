3 dead, multiple students injured in shooting at school in Northern California

Authorities said three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California. Students were also shot and wounded at an elementary school.The suspected shooter was killed, police said.There was no immediate estimate on the number of injured victims, but police confirmed that students were transported to hospitals.Mercy Dignity Health confirmed that the hospital has received three patients. Enloe Hospital received four, according to hospital officials.It was not clear if the shooter is included among the dead.Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.The school remains on lockdown.About 100 students attend the school where the shooting took place, according to a school official.