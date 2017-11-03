3 detained in San Bernardino shooting that wounded man, woman

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting left a man and woman injured in San Bernardino on Friday. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Multiple suspects were detained after a shooting left two people injured in San Bernardino on Friday.

San Bernardino police said a man and woman were shot multiple times and sustained non-life threatening injuries just before 10 a.m. along East 21st Street.

About a block away in the 2200 block of Orange Street, "several" suspects were seen exiting a car with guns and running into an apartment building, police said.

A perimeter was set up in the area, prompting a lockdown of the building, as well as nearby schools San Andreas High School and Highland Pacific Elemenatary.

Authorities searched for the suspects near the apartment complex for about two hours.

By about 12:30 p.m., three suspects were in custody, ending the search.

No further information was immediately released.
