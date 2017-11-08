3 shot, wounded on Skid Row in DTLA

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES
Two women and a man were transported to nearby hospitals after being shot on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Los Angeles police said they found two women shot in the lower body and a man shot in the leg near 7th and San Pedro streets at about 7:45 p.m.

Paramedics rushed in to help the three gunshot victims, described as a 45-year-old woman, 30-year-old woman and 30 to 40-year-old man. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The search for a gunman was still underway.

Skid Row is an area where the tents of homeless people line the streets at night.
