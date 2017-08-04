4 dead, 2 injured in collision on 10 Fwy in Fontana

Four people are dead and two were transported in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway in Fontana Friday, according to San Bernardino County Fire authorities.The fatal crash took place on the eastbound side of the freeway east of Cherry Avenue.According to the California Highway Patrol, a male adult, a female adult and two children of unknown ages who were all in the same vehicle were killed when another vehicle struck them from behind after they pulled over to the freeway's shoulder due to the car overheating.Before the overheated vehicle was struck, the woman called her husband and told him about the problem.When her husband arrived on the scene, he found her and the other passengers dead, according to the CHP.The two injured victims who were transported to a local hospital were minors, according to fire officials.The coroner is at the scene.This is a developing story. Please check back for more information as it becomes available.