4 killed in separate wrong-way crashes on LA freeways overnight

Four people were killed in two wrong-way crashes overnight in Baldwin Park and in Porter Ranch.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a deadly night on Southern California freeways, as four people were killed in two wrong-way crashes in Baldwin Park and in Porter Ranch.

Two died after a wrong-way driver drove at high speeds down the 118 Freeway and slammed into another car.

A suspect was spotted just after midnight Sunday, driving a Toyota Camry the wrong way down the 5 Freeway in San Fernando. The driver made it all the way to the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch, where that Camry smashed into a silver Lexus near De Soto Avenue.

The wrong-way driver and the victim died at the scene, police said.

Another passenger inside the Lexus was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

There was also deadly crash in Baldwin Park, where two people were killed after a different wrong-way driver collided with another car on the 605 Freeway.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Ramona Boulevard.

When California Highway Patrol officials arrived, they found two people dead at the scene, authorities said.

Other passengers were reportedly trapped inside one of the cars. At least two of those passengers were removed and rushed to the hospital.

Authorities were investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in either crash.
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashwrong waycrashtraffic fatalitiesSan FernandoBaldwin ParkLos Angeles CountyPorter Ranch
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
