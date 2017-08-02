40 children hurt, 6 with serious injuries in NC YMCA hazmat leak

EMBED </>More Videos

The YMCA has been closed for the day after the incident.

DURHAM, N.C. --
A total of 42 people were hospitalized, including 40 children after a chemical leak in a pool at the Durham Downtown YMCA in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. Six of the children are in serious condition.

The latest:


* 2 adults and 40 children are hurt, 6 of them seriously
* Sodium Hypochlorite, a chlorine compound often used as a disinfectant or a bleaching agent, was leaked
* The Y remains closed

The numbers of people affected have fluctuated from initial reports of 23 hospitalized, to 42 and then 39 as multiple agencies worked to coordinate the scene and release information.



The children affected ranged in age from 6 to 12. The ones not seriously injured were being monitored at the hospital as a precaution.

Those hospitalized showed symptoms such as vomiting, respiratory illness, and skin and eye irritation.

The Durham Downtown YMCA was evacuated Wednesday after what a YMCA spokesperson called a "maintenance issue" and the Durham Fire Department called a reported chlorine leak. Durham FD now says Sodium Hypochlorite was the chemical that leaked, not chlorine.

Hypochlorite is a chemical used for everyday maintenance of swimming pools. The release of the hypochlorite happened in an indoor pool.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said the department responded to the call at 2:43 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found evacuation of the pool area in progress. About 35-40 people - adults and children - were in the pool at the time.



The victims were taken to either Duke University Hospital or Duke Regional Hospital.

"Earlier this afternoon, a lifeguard at our Downtown Durham YMCA reported a strong chemical odor near the pool pump room," the YMCA said in a statement. "YMCA staff immediately contacted EMS. They, in turn contacted the Durham Fire Department who determined that this was a hazmat situation."

There was a reported leak in the disinfection system, Iannuzzi said, but the hazmat team is on site working to determine what leaked and how to "mitigate the situation."

Everyone has been removed from the building at 218 W. Morgan St. The Y was contacting parents who have children there to make them aware of the situation.

A tent was set up outside the YMCA, and Durham police and firefighters worked to evaluate people overcome by fumes.

About 100 campers swam in the Downtown Durham YMCA pool, the Y said. As part of their daily routine, they were taken back to their camp at Club Boulevard Elementary School.

"About 3 p.m., some children began complaining about breathing issues. Our camp staff immediately contacted EMS and began notifying parents," a YMCA spokesperson said.

The YMCA is closed, with no immediate timetable for reopening.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
evacuationchildren's healthNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Residents prepare for more chaotic weather in SoCal
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
Man suspected of killing Rampart-area tamale vendor in 2009 arrested
5 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in IE
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
Show More
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Report claims Brown favors energy company after Aliso Canyon reopening
Covered California premiums will likely increase in 2018
Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
More Video