4.7 earthquake rattles parts of South Bay

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake struck about 14 miles northeast of Gonzales in Northern California on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The temblor, which struck around 11:30 a.m., was centered approximately 8.7 miles northwest of Pinnacles and 17.4 miles south-southeast of Hollister, according to USGS.The quake was reportedly felt in the South Bay as well as other parts of the Bay Area.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.