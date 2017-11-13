4.7 earthquake rattles parts of South Bay

Map of earthquake that struck 6.9 miles SSE of Paicines, California, Monday, November 13, 2017. (USGS)

GONZALES, Calif. (KABC) --
A magnitude-4.7 earthquake struck about 14 miles northeast of Gonzales in Northern California on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor, which struck around 11:30 a.m., was centered approximately 8.7 miles northwest of Pinnacles and 17.4 miles south-southeast of Hollister, according to USGS.

The quake was reportedly felt in the South Bay as well as other parts of the Bay Area.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
KGO-TV contributed to this report.
VIDEO: Child walks into path of big rig truck
Homicide investigation underway at Cal State San Marcos
49ers' Goodwin loses son due to pregnancy complications
1 killed, 2 injured after car goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
