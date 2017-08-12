5 injured in car crash following short chase in Covina

Five people were injured, one critically, after a driver crashed into another vehicle during a short chase in Covina Friday night.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies had pulled over a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence around 9 p.m. at Grand and Cienega avenues.While that driver was out of the car, one of the passengers got out from the backseat and jumped into the driver's seat, taking off. Authorities chased the suspect for about half a mile before the person crashed into another car and the back wall of a home near North Barranca and Cienega avenues.Five people were hurt in total - one person was in critical condition, two suffered moderate injuries and two suffered minor injuries. It was unclear how many people were in each vehicle.The suspect was taken into custody.Barranca and Cienega were closed during the investigation and cleanup.