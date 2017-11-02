A dozen businesses targeted in San Gabriel Valley burglary spree

A dozen businesses were targeted in a vandalism spree in three Los Angeles County cities overnight, and police are on the hunt for the masked burglars. (KABC)

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A dozen businesses were targeted in a burglary spree in three Los Angeles County cities overnight, and police are on the hunt for the suspects.

Restaurants, liquor stores and food joints were hit Wednesday night and early Thursday in Glendora, Azusa and San Dimas.

Six locations were targeted in the San Dimas area, including four in the 800, 500 and 100 blocks of W. Arrow Highway and two in the 1100 block of Via Verde, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In Azusa, a Super Liquor and Tasty BBQ Kitchen were broken into in the 300 block of N. Citrus Avenue, as well as two eateries along Alosta Avenue and Louie's Liquor in the 500 block of E. Foothill Boulevard.

Rita's Italian Ice in the 800 block of W. Foothill Boulevard also fell victim.

Authorities were calling the crime spree a burglary string because the suspects not only smashed in glass doors, they took cash from the locations as well.

A clerk near one of the Azusa locations said he spotted the suspects in action. He said at least three were wearing hoods and fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

An investigation remained opened as authorities looked for the suspects.
