An Amber Alert was issued after a 15-month-old boy was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial father in the Boyle Heights area, Los Angeles police said.The child was believed to have been taken by his father, Carlos Reyna, on the same day he was told by a judge that Department of Children and Family Services was taking custody of the boy. Police said the parents were in court on a narcotics-related issue when they lost custody.DCFS officials went to the parents' home in the 2000 block of E. Fourth Street to pick up the boy, identified as Noe Reyna, when they realized the child was gone, as well as his father, investigators said.The child was last seen at the home with his father at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a white shirt and was in a red stroller that his father was pushing.Police said Noe's mother was cooperating with authorities as an investigation continued.Bloodhounds were on the way to help in the search for the boy, police said.A description of the suspect was not immediately released.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LAPD.