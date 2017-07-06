Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old abducted by armed woman in LA

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted by a 31-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area Thursday, authorities said.Authorities identified the abducted teen as Eric Coleman, 16. He is described as an African-American male with black hair, brown eyes standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.The suspect is identified as Kandice Johnson, 31, an African-American woman with braided red, green and black hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 147 pounds.Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry, with California license plate 7XWL023. She should be considered armed and dangerous.DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.