Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old abducted by armed woman in LA

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted by a 31-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities identified the abducted teen as Eric Coleman, 16. He is described as an African-American male with black hair, brown eyes standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The suspect is identified as Kandice Johnson, 31, an African-American woman with braided red, green and black hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 147 pounds.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry, with California license plate 7XWL023. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
