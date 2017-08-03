Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun

A man brandished a gun at a store clerk in Victorville and then fled in fear, firing off a shot as the clerk brought out his own weapon, officials said.The incident happened at the Star Market on Seventh Street Tuesday night.The suspect entered the store around 6:45 p.m. and asked to buy a single cigarette.When the clerk said he couldn't sell just one cigarette, the man pulled out a gun.The clerk then reached down and pulled out his own gun. The man backed out the door in a hurry, firing one shot through the store's front glass as he fled.The suspect fled in a black sedan.No one was injured.