Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun

A man brandished a gun at a store clerk in Victorville and then fled in fear, firing off a shot as the clerk brought out his own weapon, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
The incident happened at the Star Market on Seventh Street Tuesday night.

The suspect entered the store around 6:45 p.m. and asked to buy a single cigarette.

When the clerk said he couldn't sell just one cigarette, the man pulled out a gun.

The clerk then reached down and pulled out his own gun. The man backed out the door in a hurry, firing one shot through the store's front glass as he fled.

The suspect fled in a black sedan.

No one was injured.
