43rd Toyota Grand Prix roars into Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Some of the greatest race car drivers in the world descended on Southern California as the 43rd Toyota Grand Prix roared into Long Beach.
Fans young and old traveled throughout the country to witness the racers battle it out on the track that is 1.9 miles long and features 11 turns.
"You got to try it. I bet you $100 if you come you'll love it and you'll come back," racing fan Evan Damico said.
The events continue through the weekend, with the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach slated for Sunday afternoon. To purchase tickets or to learn more, click here.
In the video player above, ABC7 Car Specialist Dave Kunz takes us on a tour of the track.