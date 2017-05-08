Concours d'Elegance rolls into Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --The 8th annual Concours d'Elegance rolled into Greystone Mansion and Gardens in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
The event allowed car enthusiasts to see more than 150 pre-1974 Concours cars and motorcycles rarely seen by the public.
Comedian and TV host Jay Leno was in attendance and said he loved the variety that the show offered.
"The fun thing about this show is you've got everything. You've got exotics. You've got brass era. You've got Lamborghinis. You've got Model Ts. You've got a little bit of everything. I don't like one-make shows. It's not much fun when it's all red Ferraris, but it's fun when you come see all the different stuff," Leno said.
Awards were given out for Best of Show, Peoples' Choice and Best Per Class among many others.
ABC7 Car Specialist Dave Kunz served as the master of ceremonies for the event that raises money for Friends of Greystone, a non-profit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance and restoration efforts for the mansion.