From 'Argo' to 'Mr. Banks,' hundreds of movie cars up for auction

Vehicles that were used in films like "Saving Mr. Banks" and "Argo" are being put up for sale in an online auction. (KABC)

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There may be some familiar sights in an upcoming auction of old cars.

Picture Car Warehouse is thinning its fleet by nearly 300 vehicles. The cars and trucks were all used in movies.

Generally we're not talking about James Bond's Aston Martin here. Most were everyday cars and trucks that filled a need in a scene.

But there are a few standouts.

Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks were ferried around in what was then a classic black Lincoln limousine in "Saving Mr. Banks." The vehicle was later retooled and painted for a Bud Light commercial, but a true fan could restore it to its original cinematic glory.

There's also a German Unimog truck used in the airport scene of "Argo." Director Ben Affleck knew it had the right look, but it had to drive faster than its designed speed. A little bit of movie magic and the truck was outfitted with a modern chassis and engine.

Other vehicles include old taxis, an ambulance, bus, police car, even a news van.

Many of the vehicles are functional and can be registered for use. Others are props with no functionality other than to make a neat decoration and a story for your friends.

The auction house is holding previews in Northridge and Agua Dulce on April 26, with the auction going live online on April 27.
