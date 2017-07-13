The Honda Accord and Civic are at the top of the list of cars that are stolen most frequently in the U.S., according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.Using data from the FBI, the report showed newer models are being stolen at lower levels.The three most stolen vehicles are the 1997 Honda Accord, 1998 Honda Civic and the 2006 Ford Pickup.The report said advances in security technology and smart keys have played a key role in reducing theft of newer models.