AUTOMOTIVE

Honda Accord and Civic are ranked top cars stolen in U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

Using data from the FBI, the report on 2016 showed newer models are being stolen at lower levels.

ABC7.com staff
The Honda Accord and Civic are at the top of the list of cars that are stolen most frequently in the U.S., according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Using data from the FBI, the report showed newer models are being stolen at lower levels.

The three most stolen vehicles are the 1997 Honda Accord, 1998 Honda Civic and the 2006 Ford Pickup.

The report said advances in security technology and smart keys have played a key role in reducing theft of newer models.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivestolen carcartheftFBI
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Aston Martin replaces DB9 with DB11 redesign model
Latest advancements in electric plug-in cars
New convertible models offering summer fun
Luxury sports cars bringing flagship appeal to automakers
More Automotive
Top Stories
1 in custody for starting Newhall Pass fire
Lawyer says client made confession in PA missing men case
Couple use kids to steal Red Bull from La Mirada ampm
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills 93-year-old
CA's recycling rate takes hit due to recycling center closures
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5,000
Show More
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Mother killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
More News
Top Video
CA's recycling rate takes hit due to recycling center closures
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
More Video