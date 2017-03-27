CAR TIPS

SoCal leaders, organizations working to get air bags repaired amid Takata recall

EMBED </>More News Videos

Local organizations and city officials are trying to encourage everyone in SoCal to get their air bags changed in light of the dangerous Takata air bag recall. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The massive Takata air bag recall has been in the news for a while, but it hasn't spread far enough.

Those air bags can break into pieces, sending metal fragments flying toward car occupants. In addition to injuries, eleven people have died and three of those deaths happened in California.

Honda is trying to address the reasons people may not have gotten their cars checked.

First, like all safety recalls, the repair is completely free. Second, if owners are fearful of driving their cars, Honda will pay for towing. Third, despite earlier shortages, Honda dealers have new air bags in stock.

Honda said they'll offer a free loaner or rental car while repairs are being done.

On the grassroots end, Los Angeles officials are working to find ways to keep people safe.

"The ongoing air bag inflator recall is the largest auto recall in U.S. history. It demands immediate attention, especially here in Southern California," L.A. City Councilman Curren Price said.

He said a "diverse roster" of organizations and leaders have come together to help the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reach its goal of repairing 100 percent of the cars under the recall.

With so many cars still in potential danger, a website has been set up for anyone to check if their car is affected. You can go to airbagrecall.com.
Related Topics:
automotivecar tipscommunityauto industryauto newsauto recallairbagsSouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAR TIPS
Consumer Reports say 'fancy' gear shifters can lead to roll-away accidents
Mercedes-AMG marks its 50th anniversary
Free teen safe driving course arrives in Arcadia this weekend
Maserati enters SUV market with 2017 Levante
More car tips
AUTOMOTIVE
Nissan seeks larger share of full-size pickup truck market
Carmakers now offering more SUVs as hybrids
Consumer Reports reveals 2017 top car picks
Consumer Reports say 'fancy' gear shifters can lead to roll-away accidents
More Automotive
Top Stories
Family mourns loss of teen killed in suspected OC gang shooting
Homemade slime gives girl 3rd-degree burns
NFL owners approve Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
91 Freeway toll lane fees increased during peak hours
Couple arrested in hit-and-run that killed father of 5 in OC
VIDEO: Runners help woman finish half-marathon in Pa.
Show More
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
Suspect escapes from patrol unit outside Victorville police station
Parolee stabs girlfriend to death in San Bernardino, police say
A 90-year-old has knitted 2,000 hats for newborns
Thieves steal coin worth $4.5M in heist at German museum
More News
Top Video
Family mourns loss of teen killed in suspected OC gang shooting
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
VIDEO: Runners help woman finish half-marathon in Pa.
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
More Video