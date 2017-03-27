LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The massive Takata air bag recall has been in the news for a while, but it hasn't spread far enough.
Those air bags can break into pieces, sending metal fragments flying toward car occupants. In addition to injuries, eleven people have died and three of those deaths happened in California.
Honda is trying to address the reasons people may not have gotten their cars checked.
First, like all safety recalls, the repair is completely free. Second, if owners are fearful of driving their cars, Honda will pay for towing. Third, despite earlier shortages, Honda dealers have new air bags in stock.
Honda said they'll offer a free loaner or rental car while repairs are being done.
On the grassroots end, Los Angeles officials are working to find ways to keep people safe.
"The ongoing air bag inflator recall is the largest auto recall in U.S. history. It demands immediate attention, especially here in Southern California," L.A. City Councilman Curren Price said.
He said a "diverse roster" of organizations and leaders have come together to help the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reach its goal of repairing 100 percent of the cars under the recall.
With so many cars still in potential danger, a website has been set up for anyone to check if their car is affected. You can go to airbagrecall.com.